Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) Insider Purchases A$100,000.00 in Stock

Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($68,965.52).

Caravel Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral tenements. The company's principal property is the Caravel Copper project located in Perth, Western Australia. It also explores for gold and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Swan Group Limited and changed its name to Caravel Minerals Limited in November 2012.

