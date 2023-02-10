Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $12.50 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.50 billion and approximately $340.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.17 or 0.07008771 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00082219 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00029802 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062907 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023802 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,467,426,506 coins and its circulating supply is 34,622,178,454 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
