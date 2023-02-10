Cardinal Health, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,926. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

