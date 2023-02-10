Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Lowered to “Sell” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems Trading Up 48.4 %

Shares of CSII stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

