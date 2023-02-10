Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €195.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €156.00 ($167.74) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €130.50 ($140.32) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 52-week high of €188.50 ($202.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

