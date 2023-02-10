Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $253.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $217.92 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

