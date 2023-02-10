Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $253.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $217.92 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
