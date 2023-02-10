CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.24. Approximately 206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

