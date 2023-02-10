CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.24. Approximately 206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

About CCL Industries

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.