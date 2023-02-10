CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $203.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CDW by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

