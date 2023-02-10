CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.57 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $90.07 million and $7.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11096073 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $10,156,713.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

