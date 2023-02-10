Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.43 million and $303,794.69 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,418,400 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

