Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) PT Raised to $23.00

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Dawson James from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 7.6 %

Cemtrex stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex



Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

