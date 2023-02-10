Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.28

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.28 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.66). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.63), with a volume of 164,332 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.05 million and a PE ratio of 1,766.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

