CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,288,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,086 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.32% of CenterPoint Energy worth $233,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,292,000 after buying an additional 1,041,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,136. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

