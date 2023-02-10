Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.
Century Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
IPSC opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.38.
Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
