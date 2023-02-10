Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

IPSC opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.