Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.98 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,208,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,385 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,709 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,343 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 30.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 965,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 223,961 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

