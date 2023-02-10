CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR CWC traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €93.70 ($100.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a 12 month high of €131.40 ($141.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.73. The company has a market cap of $673.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.