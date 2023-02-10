Chain (XCN) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Chain (XCN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Chain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $257.10 million and approximately $25.14 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00433110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.85 or 0.28690004 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00453648 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

