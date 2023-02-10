Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1,566.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $393.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $615.60.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

