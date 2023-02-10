Chellitcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 47% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $0.12 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.