Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $27.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CC. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Chemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

