Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $27.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CC. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.
Chemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Institutional Trading of Chemours
About Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemours (CC)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.