Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $164,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

CVX traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.92. 4,770,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,641. The stock has a market cap of $332.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.38.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

