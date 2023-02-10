Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $188.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $484,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,662,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,138 shares in the company, valued at $36,662,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $1,733,515. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRD stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

