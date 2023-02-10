Chromia Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $132.92 million and $67.41 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Chromia
Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.
Buying and Selling Chromia
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
