Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

