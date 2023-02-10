CIBC Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.65.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Price Performance

TSE CG opened at C$8.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.92. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$233.58 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25. In other news, Director Michael S. Parrett purchased 15,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,378.16. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.