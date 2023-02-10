CIBC Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$24.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial cut MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at C$17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). Research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

