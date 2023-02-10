Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Cigna worth $126,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CI traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $295.25. 301,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.64. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

