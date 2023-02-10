Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $291.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.64.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.