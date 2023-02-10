Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $370.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $385.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.13.

CI opened at $291.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.64. Cigna has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

