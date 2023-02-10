Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

