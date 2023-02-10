Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

In other news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

