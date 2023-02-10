Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Carl Jackson Alberty Sells 1,998 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.50. 648,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $107.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
