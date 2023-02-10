Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Carl Jackson Alberty Sells 1,998 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.50. 648,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $107.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

