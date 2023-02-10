Citigroup Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $49.50

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.