Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 4.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 423,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

