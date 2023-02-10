Clarus Group Inc. Invests $46,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TELL. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Trading Down 1.4 %

About Tellurian

NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,225. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

