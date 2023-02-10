Clarus Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

PTIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 19,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.