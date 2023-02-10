Clarus Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. 151,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.