Clayton Partners LLC Buys 265 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. 4,539,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,716,070. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

