Clayton Partners LLC Sells 23,412 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Clayton Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises approximately 7.8% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Flex worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,769,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flex by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $774,627. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 760,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,902. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

