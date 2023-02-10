Clayton Partners LLC Sells 70,649 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Clayton Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,649 shares during the period. Safeguard Scientifics accounts for about 1.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned 1.84% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

