Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

