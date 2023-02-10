Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.20.
Cloudflare Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.