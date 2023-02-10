Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NET. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $58.17 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

