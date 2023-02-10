Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $77.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.