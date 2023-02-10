CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CLS Holdings USA from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

CLS Holdings USA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 66,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.