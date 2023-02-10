CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

About CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

