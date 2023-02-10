Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,394 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $424,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.56. 722,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

