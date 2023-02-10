Cohen Lawrence B Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820,106. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

