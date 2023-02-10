Cohen Lawrence B Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.51. 897,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

