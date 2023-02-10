Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.08 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,838. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

