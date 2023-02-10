Cohen Lawrence B Invests $218,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.96. The company had a trading volume of 156,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,326. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

